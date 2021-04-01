Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

