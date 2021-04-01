Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 216.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

