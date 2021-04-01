ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

