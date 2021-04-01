Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

