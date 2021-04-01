HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.57 ($84.20).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.27. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a twelve month high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

