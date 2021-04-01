BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.