BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BNY stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
