Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 488,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,004. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

