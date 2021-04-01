Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 11,459 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,647,000 after purchasing an additional 109,664 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.12 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

