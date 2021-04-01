Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.