iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $423.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.36. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $191.90 and a 1-year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

