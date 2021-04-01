Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

