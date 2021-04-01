36,295 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,295 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,480.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FCEL stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

