Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Callaway Golf worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

