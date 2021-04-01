Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 371,826 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Rocket Companies worth $51,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

