Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

