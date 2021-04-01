Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $123,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after buying an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 91,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

FLS stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.