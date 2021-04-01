LTC Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE:LTC opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

