Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

