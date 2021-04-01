Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

RJF stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

