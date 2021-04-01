Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Boosted by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

