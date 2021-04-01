Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.67% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of CVY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

