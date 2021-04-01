Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

