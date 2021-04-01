Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

