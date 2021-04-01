Lithium Americas Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

