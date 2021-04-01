FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.61).

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764 in the last 90 days.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

