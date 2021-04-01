60,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

CFIVU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

