ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,746 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 331,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000.

Shares of ACEVU opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

