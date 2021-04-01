LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,280 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of LIVKU stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

About LIV Capital Acquisition

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.