Walleye Capital LLC Takes $496,000 Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

