Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Bull Horn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,038,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

BHSE stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.