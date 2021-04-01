Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

