Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.