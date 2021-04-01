Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,618 iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

EIS opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $67.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.