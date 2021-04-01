Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 27,840 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

