Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.22

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.22 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 268.20 ($3.50). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.60 ($3.46), with a volume of 498,290 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.