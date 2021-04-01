The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

