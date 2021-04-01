Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $628.54

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.54 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 711.20 ($9.29). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 704 ($9.20), with a volume of 1,924,586 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 665.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

