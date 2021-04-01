Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

