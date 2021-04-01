KickToken Hits Market Cap of $15.95 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 95.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 265.3% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $1.20 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

