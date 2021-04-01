TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSC. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $764.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

