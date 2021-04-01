Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

