Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Keith John Buys 280,994 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John acquired 280,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52.
Pioneer Credit Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.