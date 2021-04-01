Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

