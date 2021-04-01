Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Sells 2,620 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

