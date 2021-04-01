Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Sells 2,620 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
