BTIG Research Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $434.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $453.00 to $434.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.