BankUnited, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 329,737 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

