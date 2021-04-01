Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Churchill Downs worth $58,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

