Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 61,483 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 244.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 452,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trex by 444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trex by 4,277.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,336,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

