Tal Hayek Sells 6,200 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,257,032.35.

On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.97 million and a PE ratio of 219.05. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

