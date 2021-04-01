Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,016 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $41,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.